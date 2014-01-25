Preview: Wisconsin at Purdue

It was only two weeks ago that undefeated Wisconsin was being mentioned as a National Championship contender. The eighth-ranked Badgers will attempt to pick up the pieces from a three-game losing streak and restore some of that championship luster when they visit Purdue on Saturday. Wisconsin’s trademark defense is having trouble stopping conference foes and it is surrendering an average of 77.7 points during the slide.

The Badgers dropped a Big Ten road game at Indiana 75-72 on Jan. 14 and followed that up with a shocking home loss to Michigan before barely contending in an 81-68 loss at Minnesota on Wednesday. Wisconsin surrendered 70 or more points just twice in its non-conference slate but has allowed each of its last five Big Ten challengers to hit the mark. The Boilermakers had a three-game winning streak come to an end with a double-overtime setback at Northwestern on Tuesday when Ronnie Johnson’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer was blocked.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WISCONSIN (16-3, 3-3 Big Ten): The Badgers fell behind by 15 points before rallying back and falling short in a 77-70 loss to the Wolverines and could not keep up with the Golden Gophers on Tuesday despite Minnesota losing its leading scorer 16 seconds into the game. “It’s something that is very frustrating,” Wisconsin forward Sam Dekker told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “(The defense) is something that is very bold on our list right now and we have to correct and we have to buckle down. There’s not much else you can say other than we have to be better in every aspect on the defensive end.” Dekker was the lone bright spot in the loss to Minnesota with 20 points as the only starter to score in double figures.

ABOUT PURDUE (13-6, 3-3): The Boilermakers are thriving on the defensive end, surrendering an average of 61.5 points in their last four games to turn their fortunes after a pair of losses opening conference play. There is work to be done on the offensive end, where Purdue shot just 27.6 percent in the loss at Northwestern and ranks 10th in conference at 43.2 percent. Terone Johnson connected on just 4-of-17 field goal attempts in the loss and is shooting 32.2 percent in the last five contests.

TIP-INS

1. The Boilermakers are last in the Big Ten in free-throw percentage at 66.6 percent while the Badgers shoot 73.4 percent from the stripe.

2. Wisconsin (38.4) went 5-of-20 from beyond the arc at Minnesota to drop behind Michigan State (38.5) for the 3-point percentage lead in the Big Ten.

3. Terone Johnson scored 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting when the Boilermakers upset the Badgers 69-56 in Wisconsin last season.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 71, Purdue 65