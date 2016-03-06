Preview: Wisconsin at Purdue

(Updated: CORRECTS day of game in lede)

No. 13 Purdue looks to set a school record for the most home wins in a season when it tangles with Wisconsin on Sunday. The Boilermakers snapped a three-game road losing streak with an 81-62 win over Nebraska on Tuesday and return home to Mackey Arena where they are 16-1, and can set a single-season record by beating the red-hot Badgers in the final game of the regular season for both teams.

Purdue has won 22 of its last 23 games in West Lafayette dating back to last season and hopes to complete the season sweep of Wisconsin for the first time since 2008-09. The Badgers are one of the hottest teams in the nation as they have won 11 of their last 12 games to all but lock up their 18th straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Wisconsin started off Big Ten play with a 1-4 record but its 62-49 victory against Minnesota on Wednesday guarantees that it will finish in the top four in the conference for the 15th consecutive season. The Badgers have won three of the last four regular-season meetings with Purdue, including a 72-58 win at Mackey Arena on Jan. 25, 2014, and can earn a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament with another victory.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WISCONSIN (20-10, 12-5 Big Ten): Bronson Koenig continued his stellar play down the stretch as he led the Badgers with 14 points and six assists in the win over Minnesota. Freshman forward Ethan Happ added 12 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double while Vitto Brown also tallied 12 points to go along with six boards against the Golden Gophers. “It’s a credit to how they have responded,” Wisconsin interim coach Greg Gard told reporters. “For those guys to be able to rally and grow and mature as they have is a huge credit to them.”

ABOUT PURDUE (23-7, 11-6): Vince Edwards scored a team-high 20 points while A.J. Hammons added 12 of his 16 points in the second half to surpass 1,500 career points in the win against Nebraska. “This is what we’ve been talking about just trying to click at the end of the season,” Edwards told reporters. “There’s no better time for us to start clicking than now.” Dakota Mathias provided a spark off the bench by contributing 11 points and six rebounds to finish in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

TIP-INS

1. Three of the last four games in the series have been decided by six points or fewer.

2. Koenig has made at least one 3-pointer in 41 straight games, the third-longest streak in the nation.

3. Purdue has shot 50 percent or better from the floor in three straight Big Ten games for the first time since February 2012.

PREDICTION: Purdue 69, Wisconsin 65