Preview: Wisconsin at Purdue

Eleventh-ranked Wisconsin will try to accomplish a feat that hasn't been done in more than 60 years when it plays at No. 20 Purdue on Sunday afternoon. The Badgers, who bring in a nine-game winning streak that includes a 75-68 victory at Indiana on Tuesday, are attempting to become the first team since Illinois in January of 1956 to complete a "Hoosier State sweep" with back-to-back wins at Indiana and Purdue.

This is the only meeting between the Badgers and Boilermakers which puts even more importance on the outcome in case the two teams end up in a tie in Big Ten play with the victor holding any potential tiebreaker. Purdue, which comes in off a huge 76-75 win at Ohio State on Thursday, swept Wisconsin in two regular-season meetings last year, winning 61-55 in Madison and 91-80 in the regular-season finale in West Lafayette. Caleb Swanigan, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound sophomore forward who is a national player of the year candidate with four games with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds, hit the game-winning free throw against the Buckeyes to give Purdue just its second win in its last 15 games in Columbus. "That makes it really big," Swanigan said of winning the lone meeting with the Badgers. "Get that win because if it comes out to a tiebreaker between us and them ... you just want to win every game you can and we definitely want to take care of business."

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT WISCONSIN (13-2, 2-0 Big Ten): Senior guard Bronson Koenig, who was 5-of-5 on 3-pointers in the Indiana win, leads a balanced Badger attack in scoring (14.3) and is shooting 52.9 percent (27-for-51) beyond the arc over the last eight games. Versatile senior forward Nigel Hayes (13.7) is second in scoring and is the nation's only active player with at least 1,500 points (1,546), 600 rebounds and 200 assists. Sophomore forward Ethan Happ also is averaging in double figures (13.1) and leads the team in rebounding (9.4) while shooting 67.2 percent from the field.

ABOUT PURDUE (13-3, 2-1): There have been only eight 20-20 games nationally this year and the burly Swanigan, who leads the Boilermakers in scoring (18.3 points) and the Big Ten in rebounding (12.9), owns half of them. Isaac Haas, a 7-2 junior center, is second in scoring (13.4), tied for second in rebounding (5.5) and has 66 blocked shots in his career. Junior forward Vincent Edwards (12.4) and freshman guard Carsen Edwards (10.8) also are averaging in double figures with junior guard Dakota Mathias (9.9) close behind.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin leads the Big Ten and ranks eighth nationally in scoring defense, allowing an average of 59.4 points per game.

2. Swanigan has posted seven consecutive double-doubles and entered the weekend leading the nation with 13.

3. Over the last four seasons, Wisconsin is 50-18 in road/neutral games, the third most wins in college basketball.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 74, Purdue 68