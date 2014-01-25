No. 8 Wisconsin 72, Purdue 58: Frank Kaminsky led the way with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks as the visiting Badgers ended a three-game slide at the expense of the Boilermakers.

Sam Dekker added 15 points and seven boards for Wisconsin (17-3, 4-3 Big Ten), which found its defensive form after allowing an average of 77.7 points during its slide. Traevon Jackson scored 15 points and Ben Brust had 11 as all five starters reached double figures.

Terone Johnson was the only starter to reach double digits with 10 points as Purdue (13-7, 3-4) struggled to 35.4 percent from the field. Bryson Scott added 10 points off the bench for the Boilermakers, who have dropped back-to-back games.

Wisconsin led by as much as 11 early in the first half before settling for a 32-29 advantage at the half. Dekker and Brust combined on a 9-2 run beginning the second half to stretch it to double figures before Purdue got back into it, cutting it to 42-39 with just over 15 minutes left.

The Badgers turned up the defense and held the Boilermakers to one field goal over the next nine minutes to push the lead back to double digits. Jackson scored on three straight possessions to stretch it to 63-48 with under five minutes left and the Badgers cruised to the finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wisconsin attempted 20 more free throws than Purdue and went 27-of-33 from the line. … The Boilermakers failed to post more than 66 points for the fourth straight game. … Purdue C A.J. Hammons scored two points on 1-of-3 shooting to snap a four-game streak of reaching double figures.