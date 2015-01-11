Preview: Wisconsin at Rutgers

Fourth-ranked Wisconsin attempts to open with four straight victories in Big Ten play for the fifth time in 10 years when it visits Rutgers on Sunday. The Badgers, one of the best defensive teams in the nation, are the only unbeaten left in the league after grinding out a 62-55 victory over Purdue on Wednesday and can extend their winning streak to nine. Wisconsin allows only 54.1 points per game and faces a Rutgers squad that has struggled on the offensive end most of the season.

The Scarlet Knights are last in the Big Ten in scoring (58.3) and field-goal percentage (38.1) after following up their first ever league win with a 65-49 defeat at Nebraska on Thursday. Rutgers’ talented forward Kadeem Jack will test himself against one of the top frontlines in the country in Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker and Nigel Hayes. Traevon Jackson runs the show for the Badgers and will be challenged by Myles Mack in a battle of two of the league’s top point guards.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WISCONSIN (15-1, 3-0 Big Ten): The Badgers play solid defense without reaching in, leading the nation in fewest fouls per game at 13.3 through Friday – 11.3 in Big Ten games. Kaminsky, who is probable despite an illness, leads the team in scoring (16.9), rebounds (8.2) and blocks (1.9), and needs four points to become the 40th Wisconsin player to reach 1,000 in his career. Dekker (12.3 points) matches Kaminsky’s 52.9 shooting percentage from the field and Hayes (12.1 points, 6.9 boards) continues to shine.

ABOUT RUTGERS (9-7, 1-2): The Scarlet Knights reached 50 points just once in their first three games as a member of the Big Ten – the 50-46 home victory over Penn State last Saturday. Mack averages 13.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals to lead the way for Rutgers while Jack contributes 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. Junior Etou (8.2 points, 6.8 rebounds) has also chipped in and sophomore Bishop Daniels scored a team-high 12 against Nebraska – his third double-figure effort in the last six games.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin is 23-5 in road or neutral-site games over the last two seasons – 7-0 in 2014-15.

2. Mack needs three steals to pass Rashod Kent (189) for second on the school’s all-time list behind only current head coach Eddie Jordan (220).

3. The Badgers have won all three previous meetings, with the last coming in 2004.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 72, Rutgers 54