Preview: Wisconsin at Rutgers

No. 15 Wisconsin looks to continue its winning ways when it travels to New York City to face Rutgers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The red-hot Badgers have won 13 of their last 14 games, including four in a row in Big Ten play, to move into a first-place tie with 23rd-ranked Maryland at the top of the conference standings.

Wisconsin trounced Penn State 82-55 on Tuesday to extend its home winning streak to 18 games, which is the seventh-longest active streak in the NCAA, and it hopes to sweep the season series with the Scarlet Knights following a 72-52 triumph on Dec. 27. Rutgers missed a chance to notch back-to-back Big Ten wins for the first time since joining the conference in 2014 when it dropped a 67-55 decision to Maryland on Tuesday. The Scarlet Knights were feeling good about themselves after upsetting Nebraska 65-64 on Jan. 21 to snap a six-game conference losing skid but struggled from the free-throw line to fall to the Terrapins for the fourth consecutive time. Rutgers shook up the college basketball landscape with a 67-62 win over then fourth-ranked Wisconsin on Jan. 11, 2015 and hopes to pull off another monumental upset against the Badgers.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WISCONSIN (17-3, 6-1 Big Ten): Senior point guard Bronson Koenig drained four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points in the win against Penn State, and is 15-of-26 from beyond the arc in his last four games. Koenig needs 23 points to pass Wes Matthews (1,251) in 20th place on the Badgers' all-time scoring list. Sophomore forward Ethan Happ, who is the reigning Co-Big Ten Player of the Week after averaging 19.5 points, 9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 blocks in wins over Michigan and Minnesota, continued his stellar play by scoring 14 points and pulling down eight rebounds against the Nittany Lions.

ABOUT RUTGERS (12-9, 1-7): Sophomore guard Corey Sanders scored a team-high 15 points in the loss to Maryland to finish in double figures for the 14th time this season and the 36th time in 48 career games. Nigel Johnson added 14 points and Deshawn Freeman had 10 but the Scarlet Knights were undone by a 10-for-24 performance from the free-throw line. "We have to be mentally tough to stand up to the foul line and make free throws," Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell told reporters. "In this league you play great teams and you have to play great to deserve to win."

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin is 51-19 in road/neutral games over the last four seasons.

2. The Badgers lead the Big Ten in scoring defense (60.9).

3. Rutgers is ranked fourth nationally in rebounds per game (42.1).

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 79, Rutgers 68