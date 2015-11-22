Preview: Wisconsin vs. VCU

VCU got off to a great start in the semifinals of the 2K Sports Classic, while Wisconsin scuffled to open its semifinal matchup. Nevertheless, both teams ended up on the losing end Friday night, setting up a matchup of hungry teams in Sunday’s consolation game at Madison Square Garden.

The Rams led Duke 22-15 midway through the first half before the Blue Devils took a one-point lead into halftime and dominated the second half. The Badgers, meanwhile, missed 12 of their first 13 shots and basically never recovered in a loss to Georgetown. This game also presents an intriguing matchup of forwards with Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes taking on VCU’s Mo-Alie Cox. Hayes had a game-high 22 points against the Hoyas and is averaging 16 points, 4.3 rebounds, four assists and a steal, while Cox averages 10 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (1-2): While Hayes was solid versus Georgetown, the other four starters for Wisconsin combined for 12-of-40 shooting. The Badgers’ bench contributed a total of two points in 35 minutes and, as a team, the Badgers shot just 5-of-19 from 3-point range as part of a 31.7 percent shooting effort overall. Bronson Koenig leads the team in scoring (16.5) while Vitto Brown is averaging 12 after coming in at 1.8 points a season ago.

ABOUT VCU (2-1): Melvin Johnson clearly is the Rams’ top scorer with an average of 19 points - nine more than any of his teammates - and he has not committed a turnover in 85 minutes. Johnson has only three rebounds on the season, but Cox, Jordan Burgess and Korey Billbury all average at least five boards per game and Justin Tilman leads the team with 7.7 rebounds despite playing only 17.3 minutes per contest. Johnson led the way with 20 points against Duke, while Ahmad Hamdy-Mohamed contributed 10 points in 12 minutes off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Johnson has made 13 3-pointers - two more than all of his teammates combined.

2. Wisconsin F Ethan Happ had 12 points and 11 rebounds against Georgetown - the first double-double by a Badgers freshman since 2011.

3. Koenig averaged 19 points in his first three games before going 2-for-12 for nine points against the Hoyas.

PREDICTION: VCU 61, Georgetown 59