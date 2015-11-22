Wisconsin 74, VCU 73

Guard Bronson Koenig scored 22 points, including the go-ahead layup with six seconds remaining, and Wisconsin held off VCU for a 74-73 victory Sunday in the consolation game of the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden.

After going 2-for-12 in Wisconsin’s 10-point loss to Georgetown, Koenig shot 9-of-14 from the floor.

His biggest shot came on the final possession with Wisconsin trailing by one point. He spun through traffic and scooped in a layup and when guard Melvin Johnson missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer the Badgers had the win.

Johnson scored 21 points for VCU (2-2), which rallied from a trio of 11-point deficits in the first half. Johnson shot 8-of-18 and hit a mid-range jumper with 30 seconds remaining that gave the Rams a 73-72 edge.

Koenig’s big performance came on a day when forward Nigel Hayes struggled at times. After getting 22 Friday, Hayes finished with 10 and when he split two free throws with 51.4 seconds remaining it led to Johnson’s dramatic shot.

Forward Ethan Happ added 12 while guard Zak Showalter contributed 10 for Wisconsin, which shot 53.1 percent.

Johnson was the only VCU starter in double figures. Reserves Korey Billbury and Mohamed Hamdy added 17 and 13 respectively.