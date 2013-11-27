Preview: Wisconsin vs. West Virginia

After riding its offense through the early part of the schedule, No. 11 Wisconsin turned back to its defensive roots to remain undefeated. The Badgers look to continue their best start in 20 years Wednesday when they face West Virginia in the Riviera Division championship game of the Cancun Challenge. Wisconsin averaged 80.2 points over its first six games prior to Tuesday’s 63-57 semifinal victory over Saint Louis, but held the Billikens to season lows in points and field-goal percentage (32.8).

The Badgers, who have already defeated two NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago in Florida and Saint Louis, may need their most complete game yet against the Mountaineers. West Virginia received another stellar effort from its high-scoring backcourt of Eron Harris and Juwan Staten, who combined for 32 points on 70.6 percent shooting and only one turnover in Tuesday’s 78-60 victory over Old Dominion. The Mountaineers have won four straight, all by at least 13 points.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT WISCONSIN (7-0): The Badgers have been at their best defensively against their toughest opponents, allowing an average of 55 points against Florida and Saint Louis after surrendering 71.4 to its other five opponents. ”Today was a lot better,“ guard Jason Gasser said following Tuesday’s victory. ”We showed a lot more effort, a lot more talk out there and that’s what you need against a team like this.” Wisconsin has made a total of 11 3-pointers over its last two contests after hitting 12 in each of its previous two games.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (5-1): Coach Bob Huggins wasn’t pleased with his team losing the battle of the boards 35-28 (including 16 offensive rebounds) against Old Dominion’s three-guard lineup. “Just think what we could do if we could get a defensive rebound,” Huggins said. “We keep giving up a dozen or more (offensive rebounds). ... we’re not going to be able to keep doing that against good people.” Staten recorded nine assists and one turnover Tuesday, giving him 47 assists and only five turnovers for the season.

TIP-INS

1. This game marks the first meeting between the schools since 1973.

2. Huggins will tie Jerry Tarkanian and Norm Stewart for 16th place on the Division I all-time wins list at 729 with a victory.

3. West Virginia has scored at least 77 points in every game after doing so only three times last season.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 64, West Virginia 58