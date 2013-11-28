No.11 Wisconsin 70, West Virginia 63: Sam Dekker produced his first double-double of the season with 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Badgers held off the Mountaineers in the championship game of the Cancun Challenge.

Dekker was 7-of-14 from the field, and made all four of his free throws for Wisconsin (8-0). Ben Brust made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and Josh Gasser and Frank Kaminsky chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Eron Harris had 27 points and made 7-of-11 3-pointers, and Juwan Staten had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for West Virginia (5-2), which was 6-of-14 from the line. The duo of Harris and Staten combined for 26 of the Mountaineers’ 31 first-half points.

The Mountaineers slowly chipped away at the Wisconsin lead in the second half, getting to with in four points at the midway point, but Dekker scored 11 points down the stretch to seal the win for the Badgers. Wisconsin is 8-0 for the first time since starting 11-0 in the 1993-94 season.

After the lead changed hands three times in the first eight minutes, the Badgers embarked on 16-0 run that included five points each from Brust and Gasser to make it 30-13. Harris broke a 5:29 scoring drought with the first of his four 3-pointers in the final six minutes as the Mountaineers closed to a 39-31 halftime deficit.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mountaineers started 6-of-22 from the field and 1-of-8 from 3-point range, but made seven of their final 10 shots and 4-of-7 3-pointers to close the first half. ... Kaminsky, who came in averaging 16.6 points, didn’t attempt his first field goal until 10 minutes in and finished with seven points in the first half. ... The Badgers made 15-of-17 free throws.