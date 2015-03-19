Preview: Wofford vs. Arkansas

Arkansas hopes to parlay its run to the SEC tournament title game into another postseason push when the No. 5 seed Razorbacks take on No. 12 seed Wofford in the West Region on Thursday in Jacksonville, Fla. It’s the first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2008 for Arkansas, which finished second behind Kentucky in the SEC regular-season standings and lost to the unbeaten Wildcats in the title game. The Terriers are in the NCAA Tournament by virtue of their fourth Southern Conference tournament title in six years.

The Terriers are bound to be a popular upset pick as they enter the tournament having won eight straight and 15 of their last 16 including a 67-64 win over rival Furman in the Southern Conference tournament championship game. “It’s different than last year where we knew we would be a higher seed, a 15 seed,” senior forward Eric Garcia told reporters. “This year … we are confident going into any game that we can win.” The victor is likely to be the team that dictates the pace, as Arkansas plays a pressuring, up-tempo style while Wofford prefers a grinding, half-court game.

ABOUT WOFFORD (28-6): The Terriers are undersized with no starters over 6-foot-6, but they have a solid backcourt, which is critical against Arkansas’ pressure defense. Guards Karl Cochran (14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds) and Spencer Collins (11.6 points) are the team’s top offensive threats, but forward Lee Skinner (10 points, 5.8 rebounds) was the MVP of the Southern Conference tournament. Cochran, the Southern Conference Player of the Year, has made a school-record 96 3-pointers this season, which could be key against an Arkansas team that allows opponents to shoot 35.3 percent from behind the arc.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (26-8): While none of the Razorbacks’ players have been to the NCAA Tournament, coach Mike Anderson is no stranger, having made six previous appearances with UAB and Missouri. Arkansas boasts one of the most dynamic duos in the SEC if not the country in Bobby Portis (17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds) and Michael Qualls (15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds), while point guard Rashad Madden (9.7 points, 4.5 assists) is an excellent distributor. The Razorbacks rely on their defense to jumpstart their offense, forcing an average of 16 turnovers per contest.

1. Wofford is 0-3 all-time in the NCAA Tournament including a 57-40 loss to Michigan in last year’s round of 64.

2. Arkansas is 20-0 when forcing at least 15 turnovers, but Wofford averages just 10.9 per game.

3. The Terriers are 15-0 when they score at least 70 points while Arkansas allows 70.1 points per game.

PREDICTION: Wofford 71, Arkansas 69