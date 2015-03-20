Arkansas survives test from Wofford

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Arkansas danced Thursday night in the NCAA Tournament, leaving Wofford in its wake -- and the Terriers still searching for that elusive first tourney win.

It wasn’t pretty, but the fifth-seeded Razorbacks advanced in nail-biting fashion with 56-53 victory over 12th-seeded Wofford in the second round of the West Regional.

“A game that went back and forth,” Razorbacks coach Mike Anderson said with exhaustion in his voice after it was over. “We were fortunate to be on the winning side. As I was telling our guys back there, (the Terriers) just ran out of time. Thank goodness, they ran out of time.”

Wofford, meanwhile, fell to 0-4 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

The game featured 18 ties and 10 lead changes, and neither team was ever ahead by more than five points. The Razorbacks escaped and avoided the 12 vs. 5 tournament curse that toppled so many teams before them.

Guard Michael Qualls had a near perfect night, leading the Razorbacks with 20 points of 8-of-9 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Forward Bobby Portis, the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, notched a double-double with 15 points and 13 boards.

Arkansas (27-8) advances into a showdown with fourth-seeded North Carolina on Saturday back at Veterans Memorial Arena. The Razorbacks, who are making their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2008, maintain they will be ready.

“I feel like it’s a great opportunity for us to be able to showcase the way we play again on a national stage and in the NCAA Tournament against a good basketball program,” Arkansas forward Alandise Harris said. “It’s just another challenge, and we’ll be ready for the challenge.”

Wofford, however, was oh, so close to punching its ticket instead. With Arkansas up 56-53, the Terriers had two chances to tie at the end of the game.

The Terriers (28-7) missed both shots -- the first by the Southern Conference Player of the Year, guard Karl Cochran, and the second by guard Erik Garcia.

“I thought the threes were going to go in, but unfortunately they rimmed out,” said guard Spencer Collins, who led the Terriers with 16 points and nine rebounds. “That’s part of the game sometimes. Shots go in, shots don’t go in. We had a couple of good looks at it. They were wide open. But like I said earlier, unfortunately they just didn’t go in for us at the right time.”

Cochran added 12 points, seven boards, three assists and two steals. Wofford guard Jaylen Allen chipped in 12 points in the loss.

The back-and-forth game really heated up with under 10 minutes to play.

Collins dribbled out of traffic, spun in the lane and dropped in a pretty one-handed bucket to give Wofford a 41-38 lead.

A short time later, Qualls took the ball from the top of the key and delivered a highlight-reel jam with just under eight minutes to go, bringing Hogs fans to their feet and giving Arkansas the lead back, 42-41. However, while Qualls stood posing for the crowd, he lost his man on defense. Wofford raced down the floor, and Allen drilled a 3-pointer to put the Terriers back ahead 44-42.

Portis put the Razorbacks ahead 47-46 with 5:21 remaining in the game on an and-one, then Wofford responded with a strong put-back of an offensive rebound by forward C.J. Neumann to regain the lead, 48-47.

After four more lead changes, forward Alandise Harris’ and-one with 1:40 to play put the Hogs back in front 56-53.

Collins missed the potential game-tying 3-pointer on Wofford’s ensuing possession, but Arkansas couldn’t convert with 41 seconds left, giving the Terriers one final chance to tie and send the game to overtime.

”A great college basketball game. Hats off to Coach Anderson and his team. I‘m so disappointed that we didn’t win,“ Terriers coach Mike Young said. ”Arkansas is very, very good, and Michael Qualls is terrific, and they chased us off some things, as I thought they would.

“But again, I‘m just so darned disappointed that we don’t have the opportunity to come back over here on Saturday and play again with this team. We knew we had a great team coming in. Arkansas is just a little bit better.”

After falling behind 18-13 early, the Hogs went on a 7-0 run and briefly retook the lead, 20-18. Wofford closed strong and grabbed a one-point edge 28-27 at the break.

A bizarre moment temporarily delayed the game late in the first half. Arkansas guard Rashad Madden lost his shoe while on defense, and it went flying into the first round of Veterans Memorial Arena. A spectator retrieved the shoe and brought it to the Razorbacks’ bench, which then proceeded to toss the shoe back onto the court for Madden to put back on.

The referees saw the shoe toss and paused the game. After conferring, they signaled a delay-of-game warning on the Arkansas bench.

NOTES: Wofford played its fourth NCAA Tournament game in six years as the Terriers returned to the location of their first tournament appearance. Thursday marked five years to the day that Wofford played its first NCAA game. On March 19, 2010, the Terriers led Wisconsin late before falling 53-49. ... Arkansas was making its 30th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, although it should have been its 31st. The 1944 Razorbacks team was unable to participate after it was involved in a car accident ... Wofford’s No. 12 seed was the Southern Conference’s best seed in seven years.