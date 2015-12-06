Preview: Wofford at Clemson

After starting the season 3-0, Clemson has alternated wins and losses, but the Tigers can break that pattern when they host Wofford in a non-conference battle Sunday. Coach Brad Brownell’s squad bounced back from a loss to Minnesota on Monday with a blowout win over USC Upstate and is hoping to continue that momentum against the Terriers.

Clemson has been much more productive offensively this season, upping its scoring by 12.7 points over last year. One big reason has been the play of junior forward Jaron Blossomgame, who leads the Tigers in scoring (18 points per game) and is tied for tops in rebounding (6.6), along with three other double-figure scorers in the starting lineup. Wofford counters with its own balanced scoring, with Spencer Collins and Justin Gordon each averaging 13.7 points to lead four players averaging more than nine points in the starting five. The Terriers already have a pair of losses against ACC foes -- North Carolina and Georgia Tech -- so they shouldn’t be intimidated against their in-state rivals.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WOFFORD (3-4): The Terriers have had a tough early part of the schedule, with two ACC foes as well as an SEC squad (Missouri) among their first six opponents. Coach Mike Young wants to see his team not be intimidated by the big-name schools, especially when it comes to attacking the basket and feeding the ball inside. “It’s a little different when you consider playing the likes of Missouri, North Carolina and Georgia Tech,” Young told reporters. “We have to do a better job of putting the ball in the post. I haven’t been satisfied with that.”

ABOUT CLEMSON (5-2): A victory over a one-win team might not seem like much, but for Clemson, routing USC Upstate on Wednesday was big after a tough loss to Minnesota in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. The Tigers are looking to put together some wins during their current five-game homestand as well as continue to build up their mental game heading into conference play, so bouncing back less than 48 hours after the loss was big. “Our guys are mentally tough,” guard Avry Holmes said after the win. “Our bodies are tired, but I feel like we’re a mentally tough team.”

TIP-INS

1. Wofford G Eric Garcia has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.0, which leads the Southern Conference and ranks 13th in the country.

2. The Tigers have hit 13 or more 3-pointers in their last two outings, the first time in program history they’ve hit that many in consecutive games.

3. Clemson leads the all-time series 51-15 but seven of the last nine meetings have been decided by eight points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Clemson 73, Wofford 62