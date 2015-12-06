Clemson 66, Wofford 51

Clemson used a 20-0 run in the first half to grab quick control Sunday afternoon on its way to defeating Wofford 66-51 in Greenville, S.C.

Clemson (6-2) trailed 2-0 but scored the next 20 points. Wofford (3-5) went scoreless for 11:17, and was shooting less than 10 percent from floor at one point. Clemson led 32-17 at halftime.

The Terriers regained their shooting touch and cut the Clemson lead to six at 39-33 when guard Eric Garcia hit a three-point shot with 11:29 to go in the game.

Clemson forward Jaron Blossomgame answered with a three-point basket 19 seconds later. Three times within three minutes, Blossomgame answered a Wofford basket to maintain the Clemson lead.

Wofford held its own against Clemson on the boards, but the Tigers posted 14 points off of 14 Wofford turnovers. Both teams shot below 45 percent from the floor. Clemson, however, continued to shoot well from beyond the arc, hitting eight of three-point shots.

Blossomgame had a double-double, getting 10 rebounds to go with a game-high 22 points. Forward Donte Grantham scored 11 for Clemson.

Guard Spencer Collins scored 16 points to lead Wofford.