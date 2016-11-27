Preview: Wofford at Colorado

Following its third-place finish in the LegendsClassic in Brooklyn, Colorado returns home Sunday to host Wofford and islooking to add to its 11-game Coors Event Center win streak. Overall, theBuffaloes have won 21 of their last 22 games on their home floor, dropping onlya 56-54 decision to Utah last Jan. 8.

After suffering its lone loss – 89-83 to NotreDame on Monday in Brooklyn -- Colorado bounced back to beat 21st-rankedTexas 68-54 on Monday. The Buffaloes used a 41-32 rebounding advantage,including 17-12 on the offensive glass, and scored 18 second-chance points indowning the Longhorns. “That was huge,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said of histeam’s work on the boards. “… Notre Dame outrebounded us, (but) we outreboundedTexas by nine, and that’s a big number. We want plus eight – that’s our goal –and we hit it.” Meanwhile Wofford, of the Southern Conference, is off to a 1-4start as the Terriers try to return to the NCAA Tournament – something they didfour times in six seasons from 2010-15.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WOFFORD (1-4): The Terriers’ only win hascome against Allen of the NAIA level, but they have played their last threeDivision I foes reasonably close, losing to Vermont (60-59), Bradley (70-62)and Kent State (66-59) – all in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Fla.Guards Fletcher Magee (15.2 points per game) and Eric Garcia (10.2) are theteam’s leading scorers, and they are shooting a combined 45.6 percent (26-of-57) from 3-point range. Overall, Wofford is connecting on 44.5 percent of itsshots from the floor but has struggled taking care of the ball with an averageof 14.4 turnovers per game.

ABOUT COLORADO (4-1): Guard Derrick White, aDivision II transfer, has been a strong addition, leading the team in scoring(14.4) and assists (4.2) while shooting 56.5 percent from the field. Forward XavierJohnson (12.6 points) and guards George King (11.6) and Josh Fortune (10.4)also are averaging double figures for the Buffaloes, who are scoring an averageof 82 points per game at home. Forward Wesley Gordon (9.6 boards) and King(8.4) are the top rebounders for Colorado, which is averaging a plus-ninedifferential on the boards this season.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado is 2-0 vs. Wofford and is 5-0 againstcurrent members of the Southern Conference.

2. Depth has been a plus for the Buffaloes witheight players averaging at least five points and six players averaging fourrebounds per contest.

3. Six-foot-8 forwards Cameron Jackson and RyanSawvell, averaging 4.6 boards apiece, are the leading rebounders for Wofford,which has been outrebounded 183-178 this season.

PREDICTION: Colorado 78, Wofford 65