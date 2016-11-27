Colorado runs away from Wofford in second half

Senior guard Xavier Johnson matched his career high with 27 points and hot-shooting Colorado pulled away from Wofford in the second half for a 75-60 win on Sunday at Coors Event Center in Boulder, Colo.

Johnson, who is coming off an Achilles injury suffered last season, also grabbed 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of his career.

Wesley Gordon, George King and Derrick White each finished with 10 points for the Buffaloes (5-1), who improved to 4-0 at home.

Colorado shot 56.5 percent from the field.

Sophomore guard Fletcher Magee finished with 15 points to lead Wofford (1-5), and Ryan Sawvell and Cameron Jackson each added 10.

Nathan Hoover gave Wofford a 36-35 lead on a 3-pointer early in the second half. But Colorado answered with an 18-6 run to create separation.

The Buffaloes maintained a double-digit lead for much of the second half.

Colorado was coming off an impressive 14-point win over No. 22 Texas and now has bounced back from a loss to Notre Dame with consecutive wins.

The Buffaloes led 31-30 after an extremely tight first half.

Xavier Johnson hit a 3-pointer that put the Buffaloes ahead 12-7 five minutes in the first half. That would be the largest lead either team would hold in the first 20 minutes.

Johnson had 12 points to lead Colorado in the first half.

Wofford was outscored 17-6 at the foul line and lost for the fifth straight time.