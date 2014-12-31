Preview: Wofford at Duke

Second-ranked Duke plays Wofford for the first time since 1936 when it looks to run its winning streak to 12 games on Wednesday. The Blue Devils have been rolling up the victories and each of the wins has come by double digits, including Monday’s 86-69 victory over Toledo. The Terriers beat North Carolina State earlier this season but were routed 77-44 by No. 15 West Virginia on Dec. 22.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is hopeful his freshmen are ready for the upcoming rigors of ACC play. “Our young guys are obviously very good, but they’re not experienced and you don’t win just by being young and good,” Krzyzewski told reporters. “You’ve got to get experience.” The Blue Devils are looking for their 30th consecutive December victory dating to a 2009 loss to Wisconsin. and their 11-0 start is the 15th in school history.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WOFFORD (9-3): Forward Lee Skinner, who is averaging 8.2 points, is five points away from becoming the 44th player in school history to reach 1,000 points. Guard Karl Cochran, who ranks 11th with 1,544 career points, leads the Terriers in scoring (13.3) and rebounding (6.8) and guard Spencer Collins is averaging 11.4 points per game. Wofford struggled against West Virginia, setting season lows for points (44), field-goal percentage (26.8) and field goals made (11) while committing a season-worst 21 turnovers.

ABOUT DUKE (11-0): Freshman standout Jahlil Okafor has been a season-long force and is shooting 66.9 percent from the field while averaging 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds. Okafor scored 27 points against Toledo to mark the fifth time he has led the Blue Devils in scoring. Guard Quinn Cook is averaging 14.5 points per game, followed by forward Justise Winslow (11.7) point guard Tyus Jones (11.3 points, 5.5 assists) and forward Amile Jefferson (8.8 points, 8.4 rebounds).

TIP-INS

1. Duke has won all five previous meetings.

2. Wofford is shooting 40.4 percent from 3-point range.

3. Cook has made at least one 3-pointer in 21 straight games dating to last season.

PREDICTION: Duke 81, Wofford 53