(Updated: CHANGES Duke rebounding edge to 34-29 in Game Notebook)

No. 2 Duke 84, Wofford 55: Jahlil Okafor scored 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting as the Blue Devils cruised past the visiting Terriers.

Justise Winslow scored 16 points – all in the first half – as Duke (12-0) won its 30th consecutive game in December. Quinn Cook tallied 15 points and Amile Jefferson added 10.

Karl Cochran scored 13 points for Wofford (9-4), which lost its second straight game. Justin Gordon added nine points for the Terriers, who shot 38.2 percent from the field.

Duke led by seven points at halftime and scored the first seven of the second half to open a 48-34 lead. Jefferson’s basket at the midway point made it 63-45 and the Blue Devils made it a blowout by scoring the final 13 points.

Wofford held a 15-14 lead after Cochran’s 3-pointer with 10:59 to play in the half before Duke scored eight straight points – all on free throws – to take a seven-point lead. Another 3-pointer by Cochran moved the Terriers back within two before the Blue Devils closed strong to take a 41-34 lead into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Okafor collected eight rebounds and Duke held a 34-29 edge on the boards. … F Lee Skinner scored six points to raise his career total to 1,001 to become the 44th player in Wofford history to top 1,000. … The Blue Devils went 8-of-16 from 3-point range with Cook knocking down three.