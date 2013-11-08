Preview: Wofford at Georgia

Georgia opens its 2013-14 season by hosting Wofford on Friday and its immediate concern will be how to replace shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. ”We lost the best player in the league to the lottery of the NBA draft,” coach Mark Fox said of Caldwell-Pope, the eighth overall pick by the Detroit Pistons who left after his sophomore season. Georgia finished tied for the eighth in the SEC last year and was voted to wind up 11th in the 14-team league this season.

Much of the backcourt burden to make up for the loss of Caldwell-Pope - the second-leading scorer in the SEC at 18.5 points per game in 2012-13 - will fall on sophomore guards Charles Mann and Kenny Gaines, while forward Donte’ Williams is the only senior on the roster. Junior forward Nemanja Djurisic (7.9 points) is the highest returning scorer for the Bulldogs, who averaged 60.8 points last season - 12th in the SEC. Wofford, located in Spartanburg, S.C., was picked to finish fifth in the 11-team Southern Conference by the media and sixth by the coaches, and will be led by junior guard Karl Cochran, a preseason all-conference pick.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT WOFFORD (2012-13: 13-19, 7-11 Southern Conference): The Terriers return all five starters including Cochran, who averaged a team-high 15.6 points while chipping in 4.3 rebounds. Wofford will need another strong season from junior forward Lee Skinner (10.3 points, team-best 7.4 rebounds) if it is to challenge for a conference title. The Terriers’ non-conference schedule includes games against 2013 NCAA Tournament teams No. 15 Virginia Commonwealth, Minnesota, Saint Louis and Iona.

ABOUT GEORGIA (2012-13: 15-17, 9-9 SEC): Fox said the workload Mann (21.5 minutes) and Gaines (10.3) logged as freshmen will complement an experienced frontcourt as the Bulldogs try to reach the postseason for the first time in three years. Georgia is also expected to receive a boost from redshirt junior forward Marcus Thornton, who declared himself healthy and ready to go after playing only nine games last season and undergoing three knee surgeries since arriving at Georgia. The Bulldogs missed a chance to play in a postseason tournament last year when they lost to LSU 68-63 in the first round of the SEC tournament to finish with a sub-.500 record.

TIP-INS

1. Fox is 65-63 - 28-38 in the SEC - in four seasons with the Bulldogs, including a 68-65 loss to Washington in their 2011 NCAA Tournament opener.

2. Georgia has won eight of the nine meetings, with a 62-49 victory Nov. 11, 2011 in the last encounter.

3. Wofford went 4-5 in non-conference games in 2012-13, beginning with a 74-59 loss at Colorado.

PREDICTION: Georgia 62, Wofford 49