November 9, 2013 / 2:59 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Updated Cochran’s stats.)

Georgia 72, Wofford 52: Nemanja Djurisic led a balanced attack with 12 points and seven rebounds as the host Bulldogs rolled.

Donte’ Williams added 11 points and nine rebounds while Kenny Gaines scored 10 points for Georgia (1-0). The Bulldogs outrebounded the Terriers 49-24, including 20-7 on the offensive end.

Spencer Collins scored 11 points and Lee Skinner added 10 for Wofford (0-1), which was 2-for-14 from 3-point range. Karl Cochran, a preseason All-Southern Conference pick, did not start and finished with nine points on 4-for-8 shooting.

Georgia finished the first half on a 29-10 run to take a 39-20 lead at the intermission as Gaines led the way with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field. J.J. Frazier’s five first-half points in the final 1:28 accounted for the final scoring in the opening period, including a 25-foot 3-pointer with 51.1 seconds remaining.

Williams scored the first six Georgia points of the second half, including a pair of dunks, as the Bulldogs increased their lead to 50-25 with 14:46 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia improved to 81-19 against Southern Conference teams. ... Wofford began its 19th straight season on the road and is 1-18 during that span, with the victory being a 73-62 decision over Fairleigh Dickinson in Morgantown, W.Va. ... Georgia was 2-for-11 from 3-point range.

