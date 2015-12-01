Preview: Wofford at Georgia Tech

Charles Mitchell has led Georgia Tech to four victories in six games to open the season, boosting his points and rebounds averages after an offseason conditioning program shed 25 pounds from the forward’s 6-8 frame. Mitchell looks for his seventh double-double of the season Tuesday as the Yellow Jackets host Wofford following a November in which the senior averaged 15.3 points and 12.5 rebounds.

“The discipline and maturity it takes to lose that weight, that’s what make him a good player,” Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory said of Mitchell, after the Yellow Jackets fell 69-52 to ninth-ranked Villanova in Friday’s championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off. Along with Mitchell, guards Marcus Georges-Hunt and Adam Smith have provided offensive consistency for the Yellow Jackets, who are averaging 82.5 points per game after scoring 63.3 per contest last season. Georgia Tech plays five of its seven December contests at home, starting with a Terriers squad that has won two of its past three after losses to Missouri and North Carolina. Senior guard Spencer Collins leads Wofford in scoring at 15.2 points per game, going for 21 points in Saturday’s 68-58 victory at Presbyterian.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WOFFORD (2-3): Collins has scored 20 points or more twice in five games, and his next point will give him 1,300 for his career. Senior forward Justin Gordon averages 13.2 points on 54.5 percent shooting, but the Terriers have been outshot in every game as opponents have hit 49.8 percent of their attempts from the field. Wofford’s December slate includes non-conference road games at Clemson, Vanderbilt, Austin Peay and Harvard.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (4-2): Mitchell, who averaged 9.8 points and seven rebounds last season for the Yellow Jackets after transferring to Maryland, is shooting 62.7 percent from the field. Georges-Hunt shares the team scoring lead with Mitchell, while transfers Nick Jacobs (11.5 points, 51.8 percent shooting from the field) and Smith (11.3 points, 40 percent from 3-point range) give Georgia Tech a balanced attack. The Yellow Jackets have improved in several offensive categories from last season, averaging more second-chance points (17.8 from 12.7), fast-break points (14 from 8.3) and points in the paint (38 from 32.2).

TIP-INS

1. Georges-Hunt, Mitchell and Jacobs are shooting a combined 81.1 percent from the free-throw line.

2. Wofford F Cameron Jackson pulled down a career-high seven rebounds Saturday after missing the first four games with an injury.

3. Georgia Tech’s two primary point guards, Josh Heath and Travis Jorgenson, have recorded 46 assists against just 13 turnovers (3.54-to-1 ratio).

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 83, Wofford 68