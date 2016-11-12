Reath scores 23 as LSU escapes Wofford

Forward Duop Reath scored 23 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, blocked three shots and recorded three steals to propel LSU past Wofford 91-69 on Saturday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Reath got plenty of help, and for a while it looked like he would need as much as he could get. Four other Tigers reached double figures, led by Aaron Epps' 17 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Wayde Sims pumped in 13 and Antonio Blakeney and Skylar Mays each scored 10 points.

LSU (1-0) was playing without Craig Victor, who started 24 games last season. He was suspended for Saturday's game for violating team rules. The 6-foot-9 Victor (11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds last season), is LSU's leading returning rebounder.

Wofford (0-1) was one of the deadliest teams last season from 3-point range, ranking eighth in the nation while making 40.8 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. They tied for 55th in Division I with 8.4 made 3-point shots per game.

Against LSU, the Terriers could connect on only 36.4 percent of their long-range shots (8 of 22).

Terriers' guard Fletcher Magee was third in the country last season from beyond the arc, knocking down 47.9 percent of his attempts. On Saturday, he made 2 of 8 3-point attempts en route to 14 points.

Despite their shooting woes, Wofford held a 43-39 lead at halftime. Whatever LSU coach Johnny Jones told his troops at halftime worked. The Tigers outscored the Terriers 52-26 to run away with the game.

Wofford extended the lead to 46-39 on the strength of Eric Garcia's three free throws to open the second half.

LSU stormed back to tie the game at 49-all on Blakeney's free throws at the 17:15 mark, and then proceeded to go on a 14-2 run over the next five minutes.

Wofford went scoreless for almost another four minutes, and when Magee finally sank a jumper, the Tigers were comfortably ahead, 71-55.

Freshman Nathan Hoover came off the bench to lead the Terriers with 18 points. Cameron Jackson joined Magee with 14 for the Terriers.