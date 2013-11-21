Preview: Wofford at Minnesota

Minnesota has sped up the pace under first-year coach Richard Pitino and seeks its fifth straight victory when it hosts Wofford on Thursday. Pitino is installing the same approach that made his father Rick famous and the Golden Gophers have pushed the tempo and topped 80 points in three of their first four games. Minnesota’s full-court press has also created scoring opportunities with 36 steals, including 11 in Tuesday’s 82-72 victory over Coastal Carolina.

Minnesota guard Andre Hollins has started his junior campaign strong and is averaging a team-best 21.8 points after scoring 19 in the win over Coastal Carolina. Hollins averaged 14.6 points last season and went over 900 career points against the Chanticleers. Wofford has averaged only 53.5 points in its two losses, coming against Georgia and Iona.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WOFFORD (1-2): Guard Spencer Collins leads the Terriers with a 16.7 average and his 23 points in the loss to Iona last Saturday fell one point shy of his career-best output. Collins scored in double digits 22 times last season in a strong freshman campaign in which he averaged 12.4 points. Guard Karl Cochran (10.3) is the only other player scoring in double digits, while forward Lee Skinner is averaging a team-leading eight rebounds per game.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (4-0): The Golden Gophers are averaging 80.3 points with guard Austin Hollins (12 per game) and forward Joey King (10.3) joining Andre Hollins with double-figure averages. Center Elliott Eliason is averaging 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while scoring 6.8 per game. Point guard DeAndre Mathieu has 23 assists against 10 turnovers and is averaging 9.5 points after scoring a career-best 17 against Coastal Carolina.

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota won the previous two meetings with the most-recent one being a 69-55 victory on Nov. 12, 2010.

2. The Terriers are just 15-of-52 from 3-point range through three games.

3. Golden Gophers F Oto Osenieks scored a career-best 13 against Coastal Carolina and is averaging nine points.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 85, Wofford 64