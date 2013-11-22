(Updated: CORRECTS time in 4th graph)

Minnesota 79, Wofford 57: Austin Hollins had 18 points and eight rebounds as the host Golden Gophers rolled to an easy win over the Terriers.

Oto Osenieks added 14 points and Elliott Eliason had 11 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots for Minnesota (5-0). DeAndre Mathieu contributed 10 points and five assists for the Golden Gophers.

Lee Skinner had 18 points and seven rebounds to pace Wofford (1-3). The Terriers shot just 31 percent from the field and were 4-of-21 from 3-point range.

Minnesota ripped off the first 13 points and built a 24-2 lead just 8:01 into the game. The Golden Gophers made eight of their first nine shots and enjoyed a comfortable lead throughout the contest.

The score was 50-24 at halftime and Minnesota increased the lead to 29 on Mathieu’s basket with 17:36 to play. The Terriers never mounted a challenge as the Golden Gophers cruised it their fifth consecutive double-digit victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Eliason had five blocks against Montana on Nov. 12 and has 16 on the season. … Wofford’s Spencer Collins and Eric Garcia added 10 points apiece. … Minnesota has held three of its first five opponents to less than 60 points.