Preview: Wofford at Missouri

Returning less than half of a team’s offensive production ordinarily isn’t a recipe for success, but it might turn out to be a positive for Missouri this season. The Tigers hope a revamped roster leads to a big turnaround from last year’s dismal campaign as they begin the season by hosting Wofford on Friday.

Missouri lost three of its top four scorers from last year’s squad that finished last in the SEC with the graduation of point guard Keith Shamburger (8.8 points, 3.9 assists) and the transfer of Johnathan Williams III (11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds) and Montaque Gill-Caesar (9.1 points). The result is a roster loaded with freshmen and sophomores that hopes to use its quickness to play a fast-paced game. “We really shot the ball well, and we played really well together defensively,” freshman guard Terrence Phillips told reporters after a 92-53 exhibition win over Missouri Western. “This was fun playing with each other tonight. I can’t wait to do it again Friday.” Wofford is coming off the best season in program history after setting a school record for wins and claiming the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network-Plus

ABOUT WOFFORD (2014-15: 28-7): The Terriers were picked to finish second in the Southern Conference and will have a tough time defending its league title after losing two of its top three scorers in Karl Cochran (14.6 points) and Lee Skinner (9.9 points). Guard Spencer Collins (11.8 points), a preseason first-team all-conference pick, is back along with forward Justin Gordon (7.5 points) and guard Eric Garcia (7.3 points). Wofford will need players who didn’t get much playing time off the bench last year to step into key roles, as well as contributions from four freshmen.

ABOUT MISSOURI (2014-15: 9-23): Williams was the Tigers’ best weapon a year ago, but his transfer left second-year coach Kim Anderson with a guard-heavy lineup. Freshmen K.J. Walton and Phillips figure to play key roles in the backcourt along with returners Wes Clark (10.1 points, 3.1 assists) and Tramaine Isabell. Isabell (4.1 points) is one of four returners from last year’s underachieving freshman class who will need to take a big step forward for Missouri to be successful.

TIP-INS

1. The Tigers shot 57.1 percent against Missouri Western – they shot 50 percent or better only three times last season with a season high of 51 percent.

2. Wofford was 15-0 last season when scoring at least 70 points and 22-0 when shooting for a higher percentage than the opposition.

3. Missouri G Martavian Payne averaged 15.7 points and shot 43.2 percent from 3-point range last season as a sophomore at John A. Logan College. Only one Tiger shot better than 40 percent from 3-point range a year ago.

PREDICTION: Wofford 67, Missouri 64