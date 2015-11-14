FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missouri 83, Wofford 74
November 14, 2015 / 5:28 AM / 2 years ago

Missouri 83, Wofford 74

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Missouri 83, Wofford 74

Freshman Kevin Puryear made an instant impact in his debut with 20 points and five rebounds to help Missouri defeat Wofford 83-74 on Friday night in Columbia, Mo.

The 6-foot-7, 236-pound Puryear made 8 of 14 shots from the field.

Wofford’s Fletcher Magee led all scorers with 22 points and added five rebounds. The freshman was 5 of 9 from beyond the 3-point line.

Missouri’s defense stymied Wofford, which shot 37 percent from the field. The Tigers never looked back after a 20-2 first-half run, sparked by a deep 3-pointer from guard Namon Wright.

Wright, who was suspended from Missouri’s exhibition game against Missouri Western last Friday, finished with 18 points and a game-high seven rebounds.

Despite a poor shooting night for Wofford, scoring was evenly distributed. Senior forward Justin Gordon added 19 points, including 13 in the second half, and starting point guard Eric Garcia had 14 points, three assists and three rebounds.

Missouri will host Maryland Eastern Shore on Sunday and Wofford visits top-ranked North Carolina on Wednesday.

