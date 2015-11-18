Preview: Wofford at North Carolina

Life without All-American candidate Marcus Paige has gone quite smoothly for top-ranked North Carolina in the first two games of the season. The Tar Heels look to continue their strong play in the backcourt when they host Wofford on Tuesday night as the standout guard recovers from a broken right hand that is expected to keep him out a few more weeks.

Guards Nate Britt and Joel Berry II have stepped up in the first two games while averaging 30.5 points combined as North Carolina rolled over Temple and Fairfield. The Tar Heels boast an abundance of depth and leadership, especially up front where Kennedy Meeks and Brice Johnson are one of the country’s top one-two punches. North Carolina has put up more than 90 points in each of the first two contests without Paige, who averaged 14.1 points and 4.5 assists a season ago. Wofford, which won 28 games and reached the NCAA Tournament last March, comes in off an 83-74 loss at Missouri last Friday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN, ESPN3

ABOUT WOFFORD (0-1): Guard Fletcher Magee drained five 3-pointers and scored 22 in his collegiate debut against Missouri. “He has great poise and took great shots,” Wofford coach Mike Young told reporters of the Orlando, Fla. native. “He’s got to do a better job defensively, but I have confidence that he will continue to get better as he goes along.” Three of the top five scorers from last season’s squad are back -- seniors Justin Gordon and Spencer Collins along with junior Eric Garcia – who combined for 43 points in the opener.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (2-0): Tar Heels coach Roy Williams has been pleased with the performance of Britt, who averaged 5.5 points and a little over 15 minutes last season. “I think he’s comfortable, he’s confident,” Williams told reporters while praising the 6-1 junior’s work ethic. Johnson has posted a pair of double-doubles to open the season and Meeks is averaging 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds while guard Justin Jackson, a double-figure scorer last season, is 0-for-6 from 3-point range and scored 15 combined in the first two outings.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina F Theo Pinson, who missed 14 games with injury in 2014-15, scored 18 points combined in the first of this season.

2. Wofford allowed 59.7 points per game last season, but allowed 56 percent shooting by Missouri in the opener.

3. Tar Heels F Isaiah Hicks has drained 7-of-8 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds in the first two contests.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 84, Wofford 68