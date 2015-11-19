No. 1 North Carolina 78, Wofford 58

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Forwards Brice Johnson and Kennedy Meeks and guard Joel Berry scored 16 points apiece as top-ranked North Carolina shook off pesky Wofford to win 78-58 on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

Wofford was within 50-47 with less than 14 minutes to play. North Carolina scored the next eight points, taking almost four minutes to do so.

The Tar Heels (3-0) did the bulk of their work in the lane with Meeks, Johnson and forward Isaiah Hicks, who finished with 12 points, converting in the second half.

After closing within three points, Wofford managed only eight points durings a span of nearly 11 minutes.

The Tar Heels built a 40-29 lead by early in the second half after the Terriers had a scoreless drought of five minutes bridging the two halves.

Guard Jaylen Allen’s 15 points led Wofford (0-2), which faced a No. 1-ranked team for the first time. Forward Justin Gordon’s 12 points, guard Spencer Collins’ 11 and guard Fletcher Magee’s 10 helped Wofford.

The Terriers, using an 11-2 run, were within 30-29 before North Carolina scored the final four points of the first half.

It was the first meeting between the teams since 1926. The two would have met in March in the NCAA Tournament if Wofford had upset Arkansas.