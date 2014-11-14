Preview: Wofford at Stanford

Stanford begins life without Josh Huestis and Dwight Powell on Friday when the Cardinal host Wofford from the Southern Conference in the season opener for both teams. The two forwards headed to the NBA after leading the Cardinal to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 last season, but coach Johnny Dawkins’ squad is primed to make another run behind point guard Chasson Randle. The senior sharpshooter averaged 18.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season.

While Randle and senior wing Anthony Brown should form one of the top scoring tandems in the Pac-12, things are less certain in the frontcourt. Senior center Stefan Nastic and freshman forward Reid Travis will be key to Stanford’s success, and Nastic began on a strong note with 15 points in an exhibition win over Cal Poly Pomona last Thursday. The Cardinal should face a solid test in Wofford, which returns all five starters from last season’s NCAA Tournament team.

TV: 12 a.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WOFFORD (2013-14: 20-13): Senior guard Karl Cochran was named the Southern Conference preseason player of the year after averaging team highs in points (15.7), assists (3.0) and steals (1.7) a year ago. The Terriers, who have reached the NCAA Tournament in three of the last five seasons, return a total of 11 players, including junior guard Spencer Collins. The frontcourt is led by forwards C.J. Neumann and Lee Skinner, who received preseason all-conference honors after averaging 11.1 points and 8.5 rebounds last season.

ABOUT STANFORD (2013-14: 23-13): The Cardinal will likely go as far as Randle takes them, but they’ll also need contributions from players such as forward Rosco Allen, who missed last season due to a stress fracture. Reid had 11 rebounds in last week’s exhibition and leads a talented recruiting class that includes point guard Robert Cartwright and wing Michael Humphrey. Brown looks to build on last season, when he made 45 percent of his 3-pointers and was named the league’s most improved player.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford begins its 100th campaign with an 81-18 mark in season openers.

2. Wofford is opening on the road for the 20th straight season.

3. The Cardinal is 5-1 in season openers under Dawkins.

PREDICTION: Stanford 70, Wofford 63