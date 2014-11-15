(Updated: CORRECTS 53.8 to 52.8 in graph 2)

Stanford 74, Wofford 59: Stefan Nastic scored a career-high 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting and Anthony Brown added 16 as the Cardinal routed the visiting Terriers in the season opener for both teams.

Freshman Reid Travis scored 14 points and Chasson Randle overcame a slow start to finish with 12 for Stanford, which has won 25 of its last 27 season openers. The Cardinal shot 52.8 percent from the field but missed seven of its eight shots from 3-point range.

Jaylen Allen scored 12 points while Spencer Collins and Karl Cochran added 11 apiece for Wofford, which fell to 1-19 in its last 20 season openers. Cochran, who averaged a team-high 15.7 points last season, missed the first five of his six shots from 3-point range and finished 4-of-12 from the field.

Nastic picked up where he left off last season, when he was 14-of-18 shooting in three NCAA Tournament games. The senior center scored 14 points in the first half and Stanford closed with a 13-3 run to lead 36-27 at the break.

Stanford extended its lead to 20 points on Brown’s three-point play with just under 14 minutes left before Wofford responded with six consecutive points. Nastic, who had five rebounds and four assists, scored four straight points to put Stanford ahead 67-51 with 5:53 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cochran grabbed five rebounds for Wofford, which lost to Michigan in the second round of last season’s NCAA Tournament. … Travis missed five of his seven shots from the foul line, and Stanford missed 11 of its 28 free throws. … The Cardinal improved to 6-1 in season openers under coach Johnny Dawkins.