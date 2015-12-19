Preview: Wofford at Vanderbilt

Luke Kornet leads the SEC in blocked shots, but Vanderbilt will be without its 7-1 center and defensive anchor for at least a month due to a knee injury. The timing could not be worse for the No. 23 Commodores, who host Wofford on Saturday before traveling to No. 8 Purdue on Tuesday and opening SEC play in two weeks.

Kornet, a junior averaging 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, suffered a torn MCL in practice leading up to Vanderbilt’s loss to Dayton last Saturday. “We don’t have him now,” Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings told reporters after the Commodores’ 72-67 loss to the Flyers. “We need other people to play better.” Forward Jeff Roberson started against Dayton, scoring one point while picking up four fouls in 29 minutes, and 7-foot center Josh Henderson scored four points off the bench as the Commodores lost for the third time in four games. The Terriers also are 1-3 in their past four contests, losing to Georgia Tech, Clemson and Coastal Carolina during that stretch, and opened the season with losses to Missouri and North Carolina.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT WOFFORD (3-6): The Terriers have shot 41.8 percent or lower from the field in four of their past five games, including three games in which they shot 39 percent or worse. Guard Eric Garcia scored a season-high 18 points in Monday’s 71-63 home loss to Coastal Carolina, going 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. Guard Spencer Collins leads four Wofford players averaging in double figures at 13.6 points per game, but the Terriers rank last in the Southern Conference in scoring (65.9 points) and defending the 3-point shot (41.1 percent).

ABOUT VANDERBILT (6-3): Damian Jones played center at times against Dayton, the first-team preseason All-SEC honoree finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds, but the Commodores were stagnant offensively in the second half (24 percent shooting from the field) and were outscored 40-22 in the paint overall. Vanderbilt has averaged 65.7 points in its past three losses and made a season-low 21 shots from the field against Dayton. Guard Wade Baldwin IV is 12th in the SEC in scoring at 15.3 points per game, shooting 52.3 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The Commodores rank third in the SEC and 30th nationally in turnovers per game (10.8), but have committed 13.3 per contest in their past four games.

2. Vanderbilt’s last three losses – to No. 5 Kansas, No. 14 Baylor and Dayton – have come by a combined 14 points.

3. The Commodores have limited opposing teams to 29.5 percent shooting from 3-point range, second in the SEC.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 78, Wofford 62