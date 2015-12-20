Vanderbilt 80, Wofford 56

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Center Damian Jones used his height and strength to his advantage, scoring 21 points as Vanderbilt routed Wofford 80-56 on Saturday night at Memorial Gym.

The Commodores took a commanding 16-point halftime lead and spent most of the second half extending it, thanks to double-figures scoring from forward Jeff Roberson (13) and guards Wade Baldwin and Matthew Fisher-Davis (10 each).

Vanderbilt also bludgeoned Wofford from the outside, connecting on 10 of 17 3-pointers.

Jones scored 14 points in the first half as the Commodores built a 35-19 halftime edge.

With the score tied at nine, guard Riley LaChance buried a 3-pointer to start a 14-0 Vanderbilt run. Wofford whittled the lead to 11 on a 3-pointer by guard Eric Garcia early in the second half, but a 10-0 Vanderbilt run that immediately followed, highlighted by Jones’ drive and monster one-handed dunk during which he was fouled and later converted the free throw.

The Terriers were no match for Commodores 7-footers Jones and Josh Henderson. Wofford made just 3 of 22 shots from the field in the first half.

Wofford managed its only real offensive success from 3-point range (8 of 21, 38.1 percent) and was led in scoring by guard Spencer Collins with 13 points.

Jones pulled down seven rebounds and Fisher-Davis added a game-high 11 rebounds to complete his double-double.

It was the first game for the Commodores since a 72-67 loss to Dayton 10 days ago.