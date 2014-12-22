Preview: Wofford at West Virginia

West Virginia aims for its fourth straight victory when the 20th-ranked Mountaineers host upset-minded Wofford on Monday. The Mountaineers are a one-point loss to LSU from being among the nation’s dwindling number of unbeaten teams. Wofford has reached the NCAA Tournament in three of the past five seasons, but the Terriers have never taken down a top-25 team — they’re 0-19 against ranked opponents.

The Mountaineers are off to their best start since their Final Four season in 2010 and coming off an 83-69 win over North Carolina State on Friday at Madison Square Garden, a game in which coach Bob Huggins earned his 750th victory and star point guard Juwan Staten surpassed 1,000 career points. The Terriers have won nine of 10 since a season-opening loss at Stanford, the lone setback a 66-62 loss at William Mary. Their current four-game winning streak includes a 55-54 road victory over North Carolina State.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, West Virginia Media

ABOUT WOFFORD (9-2): The Terriers’ 9-2 start is their best since moving to NCAA Division I in 1995-96, thanks in large part to senior guard Karl Cochran — the team’s leader in scoring (13.6), rebounding (6.8), assists (3.3) and steals (2.2). Junior guard Spencer Collins (11.4 points) is the only other player averaging double digits, but four more players average at least 8.4 points in a balanced attack. Cochran (243) is fifth on Wofford’s all-time list for 3-point field goals, one behind Shane Nichols for fourth and eight behind Seth Chadwick for third.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (10-1): The Mountaineers are relentless on the boards and with their defensive pressure, leading the nation in offensive rebounds (19 per game) and steals (13.4). West Virginia forces a whopping 23 turnovers per game and turns them into an average of 25.9 points with the duo of Staten (15.8 points, 4.3 assists) and Jonathan Holton (11.5 points, 7.5 rebounds) contributing to much of the damage in transition. Holton is a force in the paint at both ends, and 6-9 sophomore Devin Williams (10.7 points, 7.2 rebounds) is emerging as another strong post player.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia has won 74 of its last 80 non-conference home games.

2. Wofford has held the opposition under 60 in seven of its nine wins while West Virginia has scored 70 or more in eight of its 11 games and topped 80 five times.

3. Wofford F Lee Skinner (8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds) needs five points to become the 44th player in school history with 1,000.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 68, Wofford 62