No. 17 West Virginia 77, Wofford 44: Juwan Staten collected 17 points and 10 rebounds as the host Mountaineers blew out the Terriers to continue their best start since 2010.

Elijah Macon scored 11 points and fellow reserve Jevon Carter added 10 points and three steals for West Virginia (11-1), which has won four straight since a one-point loss to LSU. The Mountaineers forced 21 turnovers — including 12 steals — and held the Terriers to 26.8 percent from the field.

Spencer Collins scored 12 points for Wofford (9-3), which fell to 0-20 all-time against ranked opponents. Leading scorer Karl Cochran struggled to 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting as the Terriers had a four-game winning streak snapped and lost for only the second time in their last 11 games.

The Mountaineers had just one scoreless trip in their first 10 possessions, pounding the offensive glass repeatedly while racing out to an 18-2 lead. They also scored the final five points of the half, capped by Jonathan Holton’s bucket off a Staten feed just before time expired, to take a 42-20 lead into the break.

Wofford managed only one field goal in the first 10-plus minutes of the second half as West Virginia stretched the lead to 62-25 and coasted the rest of the way. The deficit was 40 before the Terriers closed the game with seven straight points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia has won 75 of its last 81 non-conference home games … The Mountaineers won the rebounding battle 37-27, including an 11-8 edge on the offensive boards. … Wofford had nearly twice as many turnovers (21) as field goals (11).