Preview: Wright State at DePaul

Two teams look to bounce backfrom losses when DePaul hosts Wright State on Saturday in a CBE Hall ofFame Classic contest. The Blue Demons come off a home loss toSouthern Mississippi in which the Golden Eagles shot 52 percent fromthe field. The Raiders also endured a double-digit loss in their lastgame, an 18-point setback at Georgetown.

Wright State will be helped bythe return of senior forward Cole Darling, a preseasonHorizon League all-conference team pick who played just one minute inthe season’s first two games because of an ankle injury. In hisabsence, sophomore JT Yoho has taken over the leading scorerresponsibilities, averaging 15.5 points. DePaul features a pair ofsenior scorers in Cleveland Melvin (16.5 ppg) and Brandon Young (15.0).

TV: 2 p.m. ET, None.

ABOUT WRIGHT STATE (1-1): In theRaiders’ loss to Georgetown, Wright State coach Billy Donlon saw histeam play the Hoyas even for the second half of the contest. ButDonlon doesn’t want his team feeling that good about itselfconsidering the Raiders already trailed by 19 at halftime and lost by18. “The second half is all fool’s gold,” Donlon said. “Iplayed in a lot of games when you’re up 20 and it’s all fool’s gold.That second half is fool’s gold for Wright State and my kids willknow that.”

ABOUT DEPAUL (1-1): Inconsistencyhas been a benchmark of DePaul this season, with the Blue Demonsplaying great one minute and horrible the next. Against SouthernMississippi, DePaul cut a double-digit lead down to three with fiveminutes to play, only to see the Eagles streak to an easy victory.“It’s something that comes with playing with each other, playing ingames,” freshman guard Billy Garrett Jr. told the Chicago Tribune.“That’s something you learn. We really just have to get tougher.”

TIP-INS

1. Yoho scored in double figuresin eight games as a freshman but already has two double-figure games in as many contests this season.

2. Melvin sits four points frompassing Sammy Mejia for ninth on the all-time DePaul scoring list,and nine points from becoming only the ninth Blue Demons player toscore 1,500 points.

3. The game will mark the firstmeeting between the Raiders and Blue Demons on the hardwood.

PREDICTION: DePaul 62, WrightState 60