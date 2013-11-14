(Updated: CORRECTS Starks assists in 2nd graph CORRECTS Dixon assists in 3rd graph CORRECTS Darling’s playing time in 5th graph)

Georgetown 88, Wright State 70: D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera notched 25 points to lead the Hoyas to their first victory of the season over the visiting Raiders.

Smith-Rivera rebounded from a poor shooting performance in a loss to Oregon by hitting 8-of-12 field goals and all six free throws for Georgetown (1-1). Markel Starks tied his career-high with 23 points and added six assists and Reggie Cameron had nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Kendall Griffin had 15 points and JT Yoho added 14 to pace the Wright State (1-1). Miles Dixon contributed 14 points and four assists and Matt Vest had a team-high seven rebounds for the Raiders, who play Saturday at DePaul.

Wright State kept it close in the opening minutes before six straight points from Smith-Rivera gave the Hoyas a 17-7 advantage at the 14:14 mark. Less than three minutes later, the Hoyas pushed the lead to 28-11 on consecutive 3-pointers by Cameron, closing the first half with a comfortable 50-31 lead and cruising in the final 20.

Cole Darling, last year’s leading scorer at 11.3 points per game, dressed for the game, but played just one minute for the Raiders. Darling, who missed 14 games last season, hadn’t played since being injured in an exhibition game against Findlay on Nov. 1.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Hoyas had eight assists and four steals in the first nine minutes. ... Joshua Smith managed just six points for the Hoyas ... Starks and Smith-Rivera combined for 27 points in the first half.