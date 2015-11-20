Preview: Wright State at Kentucky

Kentucky passed its first test of the season with flying colors, using its speed and athleticism to race past defending national champion Duke earlier this week. The second-ranked Wildcats look to run their regular-season winning streak to 35 games on Friday when they host Wright State.

Tyler Ulis tallied a career-high 18 points, six assists and no turnovers as Kentucky upended Duke 74-63 in an early-season showdown in Chicago on Tuesday, leading the Wildcats to a 17-5 edge in points off turnovers and 18-4 advantage in fast-break points. “We’re going to be trouble in a fast-paced game like that … We get out, (push) the break and (are) very unselfish with each other. We understand we all have different types of game and can do a lot of great things. We play well with each other,” Ulis said. The Wildcats figure to have their way with the Raiders, who haven’t defeated a ranked opponent outside of their conference since Michigan State in 1999. Wright State began the season with three games at the NIU Showcase, opening with a victory over South Dakota before falling against CSUN and host Northern Illinois.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT WRIGHT STATE (1-2): The fate of the Raiders, who were predicted to finish fifth in the 10-team Horizon League, will lie heavily on 6-6 preseason second-team all-conference selection JT Yoho (15.7 points) and 6-5 sophomore guard Mark Alstork (15.7), who erupted for 27 points in the opener. Joe Thomasson (15 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists) has been sensational to begin his senior season, narrowly missing a triple-double in each of his first two contests. Sharpshooter Grant Benzinger (nine 3-pointers) has combined with Yoho and Alstork (eight each) to form one of the nation’s top perimeter shooting teams thus far; the Raiders rank seventh in the country in made 3-pointers (32) and 11th in long-range accuracy (47.1 percent).

ABOUT KENTUCKY (3-0): Junior Marcus Lee (10.7 points, 8.7 rebounds) needed only 22 minutes to post his first career double-double against Duke, including an eight-minute stretch spanning both halves in which he scored all 10 of his points and grabbed half of his 10 rebounds. Alex Poythress produced nine points and seven boards for the second straight game, but came off the bench to play a large role in slowing down the Blue Devils’ Marshall Plumlee after he got off to a red-hot start. “I thought (Poythress) and Marcus Lee were tremendous (against Duke). Now, early in the game they got pushed and shoved. But again, (Poythress) is coming off an ACL and I’m hard on him,” coach John Calipari said.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky has won all three meetings by an average of 22 points, although the last time the schools faced off was in 1998.

2. Eighteen of Benzinger’s 21 field-goal attempts this season have been 3-pointers.

3. The Wildcats have made at least one 3-pointer in 943 consecutive games – the second-longest streak in the nation – but are shooting 29.2 percent from long-range. Only four Kentucky players have hit one.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 83, Wright State 55