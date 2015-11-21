No. 2 Kentucky 78, Wright State 63

Second-ranked Kentucky, fresh off a 71-63 victory over No. 5 Duke on Tuesday night, remained undefeated in the early season with a 78-63 win over Wright State on Friday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

Kentucky (4-0) was sluggish in its first game after the huge win on national television but managed to build a 39-26 halftime lead. The Wildcats maintained the double-digit advantage throughout. Their largest lead was 20 points with 5:26 left in the game.

Kentucky was led in scoring by sophomore point guard Tyler Ulis, who had 21 points. He made 10-of-12 shots from the free throw line.

Freshman guard Isaiah Briscoe scored 15 points and was 7 of 11 from the field. Freshman forward Skal Labissiere and freshman guard Jamal Murray each had 13 points. Senior forward Alex Poythress came off the bench for 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Wright State was paced by Grant Benzinger with 19 points. J.T. Yoho had 13.

Kentucky returns to action on Nov. 24 when Boston University visits Lexington.