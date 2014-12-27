Preview: Wright State at Ohio State

No. 18 Ohio State hopes to end non-conference play on a high note when it hosts Wright State on Saturday. Ohio State has been off since Monday’s 93-55 win against Miami (Ohio), which helped it get over a loss two days earlier to then-No. 24 North Carolina, one that dropped it six spots in the coaches’ poll. The Buckeyes have won 22 straight non-conference home games, but Wright State is 4-2 on the road this season.

Ohio State forward Marc Loving entered Friday with the third-best 3-point shooting percentage in the nation at 58.5 and is 10-for-15 from beyond the arc in his last three games. The Buckeyes also have been benefiting from the exceptional play of freshman guard D’Angelo Russell, who comes in averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists but still needs to prove himself against big-time opponents, as he was a combined 10-for-37 from the floor in losses to North Carolina and No. 4 Louisville - the two best opponents Ohio State has faced this season. J.T. Yoho is the go-to player for Wright State, as the 6-6 forward is averaging 17.7 points and 7.5 rebounds.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WRIGHT STATE (8-5): The Raiders are 6-0 this season when leading with 10 minutes remaining, but getting to that point against the Buckeyes will be a tall test. They’ll not only need a huge game from Yoho, but Chrishawn Hopkins will need to score like he did in the first two games of the season, when he combined for 46 points in a pair of victories to earn Horizon League Player of the Week honors. Freshman guard Grant Benzinger also needs to continue shooting the ball the way he has lately, connecting on 17-of-30 attempts from 3-point range in the last six games.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (10-2): Shannon Scott remains No. 2 in the nation in assists at 7.8, but that number certainly was boosted by his 41 he collected in the first three games of the season. He came back down to earth with 25 assists over the next six games but is back to piling up big numbers with 28 in the last three. Where the senior also needs to find consistency is his 3-point shooting, as he’s a combined 0-for-7 in the last three games to drop his season mark to 25.9 percent.

TIP-INS

1. The status of Ohio State backup C Anthony Lee is unknown after he left Monday’s game with a sprained ankle.

2. Ohio State coach Thad Matta is 14-1 against fellow teams from the state of Ohio.

3. The Buckeyes are shooting 51.9 percent as a team, which ranked fifth nationally heading into the weekend.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 88, Wright State 71