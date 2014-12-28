(Updated: CORRECTS “six” to “seven” in graph 4)

No. 18 Ohio State 100, Wright State 55: D’Angelo Russell made a freshman school-record six 3-pointers on six attempts and scored 24 points as the Buckeyes dismantled the visiting Raiders.

Amir Williams added 21 points and four blocks for Ohio State (11-2), which shot 61.4 percent from the field after entering fifth in the nation at 51.9. Kam Williams led the Buckeye reserves with 15 points

Grant Benzinger scored 12 points to lead Wright State (8-6). Joe Thomasson added 10 points, and leading scorer J.T. Yoho finished with nine for the Raiders.

Williams took advantage of the smaller Raiders right from the opening tip, scoring the first five points as Ohio State opened up a 10-0 lead. Wright State missed its first six shots before Steven Davis scored on a tip in and the Raiders managed to stay within 12 through the first 10 minutes before Ohio State scored seven unanswered points to go up by 16 with 9:15 left in the opening half.

Ohio State unleashed an 11-0 run to move ahead 38-14 with 5:09 left in the opening half and took a 47-18 lead into the break. The Buckeyes loosened up on defense in the second half but not on the offensive end, outscoring the Raiders 53-37 in the final 20 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ohio State F Marc Loving came in third in the nation in 3-point shooting (58.5) and shot 2-for-4 from the arc with 13 points. … The Buckeyes went 19-for-23 from the free throw line and Wright State 5-for-7. … Ohio State’s next game is its Big Ten opener Tuesday afternoon against visiting Iowa.