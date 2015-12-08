Preview: Wright State at Xavier

Xavier looks to improve to 9-0 for the first time since 2008-09 when the 13th-ranked Musketeers host Wright State on Tuesday. The Musketeers have matched their best start under coach Chris Mack, and their eight-game winning streak is their longest since winning their final nine regular-season games in 2010-11.

The Musketeers have done it in dominant fashion, too, as only one game – a season-opening 81-72 win over Miami (Ohio) – has been decided by fewer than 10 points. Xavier has topped 90 points in consecutive games, blowing out Dayton and Western Kentucky by a combined 60 points. Another lopsided victory could be in order against the Raiders, who have only one victory over an NCAA Division I team. Wright State is coming off a 59-46 loss to Georgia State in which it shot 32.7 percent and committed 17 turnovers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT WRIGHT STATE (3-5): The Raiders haven’t been effective at the offensive end, but they do shoot well from outside at 40.3 percent, which might be their best shot to stay in the game. J.T. Yoho (11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds) leads four players who average double digits, and Joe Thomasson (11.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists) is the team’s leader in rebounds and assists. The Raiders are likely to be overmatched inside with only one starter over 6-5.

ABOUT XAVIER (8-0): The Musketeers have been balanced at the offensive end with six players averaging double-digit scoring. Trevon Bluiett (15.1 points, 7.8 rebounds) leads the way and has been in double figures in every game, while freshman Edmond Sumner (11.5 points) has been able to get to the foul line at an impressive clip, averaging nearly seven free throws per game. Xavier also has been dominant on the glass, ranking seventh in the nation in rebounding margin (plus-13.6) with Bluiett and James Farr (10.5 points, 8.5 rebounds) leading the way.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier has made more free throws (176) than its opponents have attempted (160).

2. The Musketeers have forced an average of 15.3 turnovers with at least 11 in every game.

3. Xavier leads the series 3-2, but the teams have not played since meeting three times in 1994-95 as Midwestern Collegiate Conference rivals.

PREDICTION: Xavier 84, Wright State 61