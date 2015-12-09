No. 12 Xavier 90, Wright State 55

Trevon Bluiett recorded his third double-double this season with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and guard Myles Davis added 13 points lifting No. 12 Xavier to a 90-55 victory over Wright State on Tuesday night at Cintas Center.

XU improved to 9-0 for the first time under coach Chris Mack and for the first time since 2008.

Related Coverage Preview: Wright State at Xavier

It was an impressive tune up for the Musketeers, who next host their crosstown rivals, the 23rd-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday.

Forward James Farr was a force down low for the Musketeers, helping them outrebound Wright State 54-31. Farr scored seven points with 10 boards.

Xavier showed no signs of a letdown against the undermanned Raiders in the first half, rolling to a 49-21 lead at the break.

Bluiett scored a team-high 10 points in the first half as XU led by as many as 31 points before halftime.

A layup by guard J.P. Macura off an assist from forward Sean O‘Mara capped a 25-0 run by Xavier in the first half. Macura finished with 12 points.

The Musketeers never took their foot off the gas on Tuesday, building a 43-point lead at one point.

Seven XU players had two or more assists and four or more rebounds.

Wright State (3-6) was led by center Michael Karena’s 10 points. Biggie Minnis and Justin Mitchell each scored seven points for the Raiders.