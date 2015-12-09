No. 12 Xavier 90, Wright State 55
Trevon Bluiett recorded his third double-double this season with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and guard Myles Davis added 13 points lifting No. 12 Xavier to a 90-55 victory over Wright State on Tuesday night at Cintas Center.
XU improved to 9-0 for the first time under coach Chris Mack and for the first time since 2008.
It was an impressive tune up for the Musketeers, who next host their crosstown rivals, the 23rd-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday.
Forward James Farr was a force down low for the Musketeers, helping them outrebound Wright State 54-31. Farr scored seven points with 10 boards.
Xavier showed no signs of a letdown against the undermanned Raiders in the first half, rolling to a 49-21 lead at the break.
Bluiett scored a team-high 10 points in the first half as XU led by as many as 31 points before halftime.
A layup by guard J.P. Macura off an assist from forward Sean O‘Mara capped a 25-0 run by Xavier in the first half. Macura finished with 12 points.
The Musketeers never took their foot off the gas on Tuesday, building a 43-point lead at one point.
Seven XU players had two or more assists and four or more rebounds.
Wright State (3-6) was led by center Michael Karena’s 10 points. Biggie Minnis and Justin Mitchell each scored seven points for the Raiders.