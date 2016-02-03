Air Force 70, Wyoming 62

Air Force guard Hayden Graham fueled a second-half rally with his game-high 23 points, and the Falcons earned a 70-62 win over Wyoming in a Mountain West game at Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Graham scored 10 points in the pivotal second half, and center Frank Toohey added seven of his 13 after the break for the Falcons (11-12, 2-8 Mountain West).

Wyoming (11-13, 4-7) were led by in scoring by guard Josh Adams with 20 points and guard Jason McManamen with 17.

Air Force made 17 of 20 free-throw attempts, with guard C.J. Siples making all six of his attempts, in the last 8:15 to keep the lead.

Wyoming built its biggest advantage, 36-22 with 1:18 left in the first half on a 3-pointer by guard Jeremy Lieberman. Air Force responded by outscoring Wyoming 16-1 at the end of the first half and start of the second to take a 38-37 edge with 17:34 left in regulation.

The Falcons scored seven unanswered points, including a 3-pointer by Graham with one second remaining before halftime, to cut the lead to 36-29. They started the second half with a 7-1 run before Lieberman made a 3-pointer to put Wyoming back ahead 40-38 with 17:06 left.

Air Force fell behind 48-41 but rallied to retake the lead, 53-52, with 7:37 left on a 4-pointer by guard Zach Kocur.

The Falcons extended their lead to 63-54 on a jump shot by Graham with 3:10 remaining. That was in the midst of a 6:49 stretch without a field goal for the Cowboys. Air Force went on a 10-0 run during Wyoming’s cold spell to effectively take control of the game, and the late free-throw shooting completed the Falcons’ victory.