Wyoming upsets Boise State in overtime

EditorsNote: updated with Wyoming opponent in Mountain West championship

LAS VEGAS -- In a game that featured the conference player of the year in Boise State guard Derrick Marks and a game-high 27 points from third-team all-conference pick Josh Adams of Wyoming, it was a 3-pointer by backup guard Jason McManamen in overtime that proved to be the key play as the fourth-seeded Cowboys upset the 25th-ranked Broncos, 71-66, in the semifinals of the Mountain West tournament Friday night.

Wyoming was clinging to a 63-62 lead when McManamen, with the shot clock winding down, banked in a 25-footer from the top of the key with 39 seconds left.

“I did not call bank, but I heard a couple of guys on the bench call bank after I shot it,” McManamen said with a smile. “That counts.”

“It was disappointing to say the least,” Boise State guard Rob Heyer said. “I felt like we were playing a really good defensive possession at that point. To see that ball bank in was pretty tough.”

Adams then stole the ball from Marks, who finished with 17 points on just 6-of-21 shooting, on the ensuing possession and Riley Grabau sank two free throws to increase Wyoming’s lead to 68-62. The Broncos never got closer than three points during the final free-throw-packed 21 seconds.

Forward Larry Nance Jr. added 20 points and Grabau finished with 13 points, including 8-of-8 free throws, for Wyoming. The Cowboys (24-9), who have never won the Mountain West tourney, will play No. 2 seed San Diego State for the championship on Saturday afternoon at 6 p.m. ET.

“The best stat is 2-0 in the Mountain West tournament,” Adams, who had 20 points in the first half, said. “Not many people had faith we would do anything here. Now we’re in the championship game.”

“I think they’re happy to be in the championship, but I don’t think they’re ready to settle for anything less than a championship victory,” added Wyoming coach Larry Shyatt.

Forward Nick Duncan finished with 11 points and forward James Webb III added nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds for Boise State (25-8), which shot just 38.6 percent.

The top-seeded Broncos, who claimed a share of their first Mountain West title with San Diego State and lost for just for the second time in 17 games, will now sit back and keep their fingers crossed waiting for a likely at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

“It’s kind of a strange feeling not to have the fate in your hands anymore,” Heyer, who finished with eight points and five rebounds, said. “We built a resume this season. We’re turning that in right now. Unfortunately we would have liked to have gotten an automatic bid.”

“It’s not ideal,” Boise State coach Leon Rice admitted. “You would have liked to have secured it with this win.”

Wyoming, which trailed by as many as 12 points late in the first half, used a 9-0 run that featured six points by Nance to take a 45-41 lead with 14:34 to go in regulation. The Cowboys led by as many as six points before the Broncos rallied to tie it, 55-55, on a pair of free throws by guard Igor Hadziomerovic. Adams then hit a pair of free throws to put Wyoming back in front before Webb tipped in a Marks miss to tie it 57-57 with 18 seconds left. Adams then missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it at the end of regulation.

Boise State, which had made at least 10 3-pointers in 12 of its previous 17 games, had seven by halftime. The score was tied 20-20 when guard Mikey Thompson, Marks, Webb and Duncan all connected from beyond the arc during a 14-4 run by the Broncos, who built a 38-26 lead with a little over three minutes remaining.

But Adams then scored seven of his 20 first-half points, including a dunk after a steal, to spark a 10-0 run by the Cowboys, who rallied to trail only 38-36 at halftime.

NOTES: This was the first meeting between Boise State and Wyoming in the Mountain West tournament. ... The teams played once in conference play on Jan. 10 in Laramie, Wyo., with the Cowboys handing the Broncos a 65-54 loss. It was Boise State’s fourth consecutive loss at the time, but the Broncos went on an eight-game win streak after that. ... Wyoming improved to 2-5 in Mountain West tournament semifinal games, advancing to the championship game in 2006 as a No. 7 seed and losing to No. 1 seed San Diego State 69-64.