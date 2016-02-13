Boise State 94, Wyoming 71

BOISE, Idaho -- Inspired to get back on the floor after a wild three days in which forward James Webb III’s potential game-winning shot on Wednesday was waved off, Boise State hammered Wyoming 94-71 on Saturday in a Mountain West Conference game at Taco Bell Arena.

Boise State (17-9, 8-5 MWC), which had lost four of its last five, never trailed as five players scored 11 or more points, led by Webb’s 21 points and 11 rebounds. Senior guards Mikey Thompson and Lonnie Jackson added 16 points apiece.

Wyoming (12-14, 5-8), which did not have senior guard Josh Adams in a Jan. 23 meeting between the teams, was led by 16 points from the nation’s third-leading scorer. Adams was 1 of 9 from the field in the first half but 5 of 6 in the final 20 minutes.

In the second half, Boise State had a 17-5 rebounding advantage and was 14 of 14 at the free throw line, turning a 37-29 lead at the half into a rout.

The Broncos’ 94 points were the most the Cowboys have allowed in regulation this season.