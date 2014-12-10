Preview: Wyoming at California

California is off to its best start inseven years as it enters Wednesday’s home game against Wyoming. But that doesn’tmean it’s been all smooth sailing for Cuonzo Martin’s Golden Bears (7-1), who have had to scrap, rally and fight through some rough patches to win each of their lastthree games. The latest was Sunday’s 63-56 win at Nevada in which Cal overcame 25-percent shooting in the first half and a four-point Wolf Pack lead with sixminutes remaining to finish the game on a 17-6 run.

“They want to win games, and for us those things are great togo through,” Martin, the former Tennessee coach, told reporters followingthe victory in Reno. “Of course you’d like to win games by 20 points, but to gothrough tough things and find a way to win games together, it only helps yougrow.” Wyoming is also off to strong start with eight wins in nine games as they visit Berkeley for its second road test of the season.

ABOUT WYOMING (8-1): After a 7-0 start, theCowboys fell 66-53 at SMU on Friday, but bounced back nicely Sunday with a70-35 rout of Division II Regis University. Senior forward Larry Nance Jr., theMountain West Preseason Player of the Year, leads Wyoming in scoring (12.7) andrebounding (5.4), while guard Josh Adams is averaging 9.8 points and ateam-high 4.2 assists. The Cowboys rank fifth nationally in both offensive field-goalpercentage (52.8) and scoring defense (50.3 points) and have held six of theirnine opponents to 46 points or fewer, including the Pac-12’s Colorado in a56-33 win on Nov. 22.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (7-1): The Golden Bears’ onlyloss was a 71-55 loss to nationally-ranked Texas in the 2K Classic championshipgame in New York, but they’ve since reeled off wins over Cal Poly, FresnoState, Montana and Nevada. Tyrone Wallace is Cal’s spark plug, leading the teamin scoring (19.3), rebounding (8.9) and assists (4.6) while Jordan Matthews is scoring13.9 points and 6-10 David Kravish is averaging 12.3 points, six rebounds and2.1 blocks. As a team, the Golden Bears are averaging 73.6 points while ranking15th nationally in 3-point percentage defense (25.4) and 16thin assist-turnover ratio (1.5).

TIP-INS

1. The game is the opener of a season-longseven-game homestand for Cal.

2. Wallace, who has won two of the Pac-12’s four Player of the Week awards, is the only conference player currently ranked inthe league’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding and assists.

3. Laramie, Wy. has garnered a trending Dunk Town,USA moniker this season with Derek Cooke Jr. leading the Cowboys with 21 dunksand Nance just behind with 20.

PREDICTION: California 68, Wyoming 60