California 45, Wyoming 42: Tyrone Wallace scored17 points, including a key steal and layup in the final 25 seconds, as theGolden Bears survived their worst offensive game of the season to edge thevisiting Cowboys.Christian Behrens added 12 points and matchedWallace with a team-high eight rebounds while Jordan Mathews had seven points forCalifornia (8-1), which improved to 5-0 at home. The Golden Bears, who cameinto the contest averaging 73.6 points per outing, shot 36.5 percent from thefield and hit their season low by 10 points.

Larry Nance Jr. had 13 points and 11 rebounds –his first double-double of the season – for Wyoming (8-2), which has lost bothof its road games this season. The Cowboys, who also received eight points fromCharles Hankerson Jr., hit a season low in points while shooting aseason-worst 32.6 percent from the field, including 4-of-15 from 3-point range.

California outscored Wyoming 18-10 over theopening 10 minutes of the second half to take a 33-26 lead, but Wyoming pulledto within 41-39 on a Nance layup with three minutes to play. After severalmissed opportunities on both ends, the Cowboys had possession with a chance totie or pull ahead with 30 seconds remaining, but Wallace reached around andpoked the ball away from Josh Adams and wound up with the fast-break layup onthe other end to put the hosts ahead 43-39 and seal the win.

Both teams shot below 30 percent from the field,including a combined 4-of-17 from 3-point range, in a ragged first half. AfterCalifornia had erased a 14-11 Wyoming lead with a mini 4-0 run, Nance’s dunkwith a little less than 1:45 remaining gave the visitors a 16-15 advantage atthe break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: California is 8-1 for the firsttime since 2001-02. … The victory was the Golden Bears’ 15th straighthome nonconference win. … Wyoming has held seven of its 10 opponents to 50points or fewer.