Preview: Wyoming at Colorado

While Colorado’s junior backcourt tandem of Spencer Dinwiddie and Askia Booker garnered most of the attention leading up to the season, sophomore big man Josh Scott quietly went about his business of adding some 20 pounds of muscle to his 6-10 frame. The hard work is already paying off as Scott is averaging 15 points and 9.5 rebounds after two games while noticeably tougher to deal with down low, and he’ll try to continue stepping up his game when the Buffaloes host Wyoming on Wednesday. “Oh, he’s a ton better,‘’ coach Tad Boyle said prior to the season. ”I mean you just see him holding his position and being more of a force.‘’

Scott averaged 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in a promising freshman season, and his development will help offset the loss of Andre Roberson, who was second in the country at 11.3 rebounds in 2012-13 before leaving for the NBA after his junior season. Wyoming defeated Tennessee-Martin 78-60 in its season opener Friday — two days before Colorado defeated UT Martin 91-65 in Boulder. The Cowboys won their first 13 games last season to climb into the Top 25 — including a 76-69 victory over Colorado for their sixth straight over the Buffaloes — but exited the poll after one week and stumbled down the stretch once conference play began.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT WYOMING (1-0): The Cowboys wound up 20-14 last season, including 4-12 in the MWC and a quarterfinal loss to Western Michigan 75-67 in overtime in the postseason College Basketball Insider Tournament. Wyoming, which was picked to finish seventh in the MWC preseason poll, got a promising debut from freshman Trey Washington III. “Man, I was nervous as ever. I didn’t know what to do,” said the 5-11 guard, who scored 14 points while making 3-of-4 from 3-point range against UT Martin. “I forgot about every play called in the book. But after the first 3 went in, I relaxed and I just played basketball.”

ABOUT COLORADO (1-1): Booker worked hard on his jump shot during the offseason, reportedly making 500 every day except Sundays, when he sank 1,000, but is 7-for-22 from the floor to start the season. The 6-2 Los Angeles native averaged 12.4 points in 2012-13, but shot 36.4 percent from the field — 31.2 from 3-point range. Dinwiddie, who many project to be a coveted NBA guard at 6-6, is off to a worst start at 4-for-15 from the floor, but has converted 14-of-17 at the free throw line.

TIP-INS

1. Buffaloes F Wesley Gordon, a 6-9 freshman, is off to a fast start, averaging 11 points and eight rebounds.

2. Wyoming leads the series 42-35 and has won nine of the last 11 meetings, with Colorado’s last victory an 84-68 decision on the road in 1996.

3. Colorado continues its school-record six-game homestand against Jackson State on Saturday in a 10 a.m. local start, prior to the football team’s 3:30 p.m. home game against California.

PREDICTION: Colorado 76, Wyoming 69