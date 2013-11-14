Colorado 63, Wyoming 58: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half and also grabbed seven rebounds as the host Buffaloes snapped a six-game losing streak to the Cowboys.

Askia Booker scored 14 points while Josh Scott recorded 12 points and nine rebounds for Colorado (2-1), which defeated Wyoming for the first time since 1996. Xavier Johnson added 13 points and five rebounds as the Buffaloes overcame a 10-point deficit in the first half and outrebounded the Cowboys 35-24.

Josh Adams scored 15 points while Larry Nance Jr. registered 10 points and eight rebounds as Wyoming (1-1) lost for only the third time in the last 12 meetings with Colorado. Riley Grabau added nine points and five assists.

Adams scored six points - including a 3-pointer to highlight a 14-1 run - and Grabau, playing in his hometown of Boulder, added five as Wyoming enjoyed a 31-26 lead at halftime. Colorado made its first three shots of the second half and Xavier Johnson’s free throws made it 34-34 with 17:17 remaining.

After Nathan Sobey’s contested 3-pointer gave Wyoming its final lead at 47-46 with 7:57 left, Scott followed with a putback and Booker drilled a 3-pointer to put Colorado ahead 51-47 with 5:19 to go. The Cowboys cut it to one with 1:47 remaining before the Buffaloes went 6-for-8 from the free throw line down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Booker, who reportedly worked on his jump shot by making 500 every day during the offseason - and 1,000 on Sundays, finished 4-for-11 from the field and is 11-for-33 to start the season. ... Colorado had four assists against 14 turnovers while Wyoming’s ratio was 11-to-13. ... Colorado continues its school-record six-game homestand against Jackson State on Saturday in a 10 a.m. local start, prior to the football team’s 3:30 p.m. home game against California.