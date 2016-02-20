Wyoming 84, Colorado State 66

Senior guard Josh Adams tied the school record with nine 3-pointers en route to 37 points and Wyoming rode a hot start to an 84-66 victory over Colorado State on Saturday in Mountain West play in Fort Collins, Colo.

Adams tied a mark set by Maurice Alexander, who made nine against New Mexico on Feb. 9, 1991. Adams also had eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals as the Cowboys (13-15, 6-9) defeated the Rams for the fifth straight time.

Junior guard Jason McManamen added 20 points and made five 3-pointers for Wyoming. Sophomore guard Jeremy Lieberman had 11 points for the Cowboys, who were 17 of 37 from 3-point range.

Junior guard John Gillon scored 17 points for Colorado State (14-13, 6-8), which lost for the fifth time in seven games. Junior forward Emmanuel Omogbo had 13 points and 11 rebounds and senior forward Tiel Daniels added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Rams, who possessed a 45-31 rebounding advantage.

The Cowboys came out firing and the Rams was frigid at the outset. Adams scored eight points as Wyoming took a 14-0 lead and Colorado State missed their first 10 shots from the field until Gillon knocked down a jumper with 14:02 left in the half.

A 3-pointer by Adams boosted the Cowboys’ lead to 31-11 with 8:27 remaining. Wyoming cooled off late in the half -- missing seven of its last nine shots -- as Colorado State pulled within 41-27 at the break.

McManamen’s layup made it 51-33 early in the second half before the Rams rattled off nine straight to cut their deficit in half. But two 3-pointers by McManamen and one by Adams allowed the Cowboys to extinguish the charge and lead 62-48 with 8:51 to play.

Adams’ eighth 3-pointer of the game made it 70-55 with 5:41 to play and Colorado State freshman guard Prentiss Nixon connected on a 3-pointer to get the margin back to 12.

Adams hit his ninth 3-pointer to make it 78-60 with 3:50 left and he later hit two free throws to increase the margin to 21 while falling one point shy of his career high.